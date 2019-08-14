Investment House Trimmed By $1.36 Million Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake; Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) SI Increased By 200%

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CDOR’s SI was 7,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 2,400 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)’s short sellers to cover CDOR’s short positions. The SI to Condor Hospitality Trust Inc’s float is 0.06%. It closed at $11 lastly. It is down 5.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CDOR News: 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST INC CDOR.A FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 REVPAR GROWTH OF 3 PCT – 4.5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Condor Gold plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (‘; 20/03/2018 – Fieldfisher Significantly Expands Condor with Integreon: Robust Alternative Legal Services Offering Eases Burden on Global; 09/05/2018 – CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.26; 14/05/2018 – CONDOR PETROLEUM INC CPI.TO -RECORDED QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.8 MLN VS $59.9 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Condor grounds Laudamotion deal after Ryanair takeover; 09/05/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust 1Q FFO 26c/Sh; 02/04/2018 – Condor Hospitality Trust Announces The Departure Of COO Jeffrey Dougan

Investment House Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 34.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc sold 25,719 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Investment House Llc holds 48,190 shares with $2.59M value, down from 73,909 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.27% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 364,604 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexpoint Hospitality Trust Announces Meeting And Record Date For Special Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Condor Hospitality Trust Declares Second Quarter Common Dividend of $0.195 Per Share – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daphne J. Dufresne Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Condor Hospitality Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $131.08 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. XPO Logistics had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Stephens maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baupost a buyer of XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.