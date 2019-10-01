Investment House Lowered Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $331,200; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $458,251 as Share Value Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 10,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 332,543 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, down from 343,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 1.85M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 13/03/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 13.5 EUROS FROM 13.1 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 09/05/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 21 (Table)

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 24.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc analyzed 7,360 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 22,844 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 30,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 195,729 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $46.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 168,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Mgmt Co owns 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13,989 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has 33,851 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.52% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 16,329 shares. Rampart Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,620 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paloma Prns Management holds 0.14% or 191,073 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com has 9,384 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 26,662 shares. Tegean Management Limited Co accumulated 250,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 463,254 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,757 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 1.66% or 394,201 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 18.11 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 187,012 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.2% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 332,543 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 431,855 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.24M shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ajo Lp stated it has 1.88M shares. Northern Corp reported 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Bancorp holds 409,471 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Oh invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tdam Usa holds 0.22% or 68,949 shares in its portfolio. Saturna owns 678,264 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Nbt State Bank N A has invested 0.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,262 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth. 1.60M are held by M&T National Bank & Trust. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 5,648 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,849 shares to 30,824 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.