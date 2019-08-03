Investment House Lowered Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.31 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in Carnival (CCL) Boosted by $912,500

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 13,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 35,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Carnival Stock Lost 11% in June – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 56,566 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 494,488 shares. Moreover, Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.1% or 161,662 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 241 shares. Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 193 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Huntington Bancorp holds 6,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.07% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.95M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,009 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Central National Bank & has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) stated it has 169,139 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 17,210 were reported by Fairfield Bush. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,340 shares. Headinvest Limited Co holds 0.3% or 11,297 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 141,011 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oak Associate Limited Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,294 shares. Empyrean Prtnrs LP holds 4.73% or 1.10 million shares. Hartford Management invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 76,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.3% or 41,093 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 9.72 million shares. Fcg Limited Liability holds 5.69% or 182,302 shares. Moreover, Hills National Bank & Trust And has 0.4% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,883 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability owns 5,278 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.