Investment House Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Decreased Its Stake

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.16 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 476.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 43,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 9,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3,781 shares. Carderock Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,526 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 181,099 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd reported 77,046 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cwh Capital reported 54,011 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. 78,200 are held by Clough Capital Partners L P. 4,542 were reported by Edgemoor Advisors. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,100 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 38,321 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barbara Oil Commerce accumulated 67,000 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 88,840 shares. 9,083 are owned by Wheatland Advsr. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1.05% or 338,564 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6,856 shares to 16,985 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,995 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.00 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.