Investment House Lifted Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.55% or 218,346 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Counselors accumulated 28,972 shares or 0.33% of the stock. State Bank Of America De accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 6,405 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 6,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 334,142 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 50,014 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 125,000 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares & Tru has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.14% or 1,745 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Lc invested in 0.25% or 1,882 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,621 shares to 1,375 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,315 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,277 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap has 7,800 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Co reported 11,561 shares. Wms Prns Lc stated it has 53,953 shares. Roanoke Asset Management invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Rubinstein Management Or reported 104,606 shares stake. Sequoia Advsr Lc holds 0.23% or 51,921 shares in its portfolio. Shayne And Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc holds 451,957 shares. 8,342 were reported by Brown Cap. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 200,165 shares. Nordea Management accumulated 2.15% or 19.14M shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,586 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc owns 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,770 shares. Sterling Investment Management Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 43,760 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.98% of the stock.