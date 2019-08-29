Investment House Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zillow Group has $5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 29.65% above currents $32.78 stock price. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. See Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 48.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $31.0000 35.0000

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $46 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

Investment House Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 476.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc acquired 43,754 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Investment House Llc holds 52,934 shares with $5.36M value, up from 9,180 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $106.8 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital owns 3,638 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 252,353 shares. Fairview Investment Management Limited has 5,683 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 29,940 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Llc has 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maryland Capital Management holds 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 49,065 shares. Matrix Asset reported 270,309 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0.39% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth Inc reported 1.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 280,961 shares. 45,503 were reported by Hallmark Mngmt. Greenhaven Assoc has invested 8.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zwj Counsel Inc holds 2.37% or 283,846 shares.

Investment House Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,050 shares to 1,020 valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,245 shares and now owns 26,391 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 629,960 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has declined 11.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZG News: 12/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP SEES FY2018 REV. $1.43B-$1.58B, EST. $1.31B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 01/05/2018 – Ride Sharing Codes and Gift Cards are Some of San Francisco’s Most Popular Move-in Specials; 12/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP REPORTS PRELIM 1Q REV $299M-$301M, EST. $295.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group (ZG) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zillow Group (ZG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow: Like Landing On The Moon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.