Investment House Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Trimmed by $499,800; Vision Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Electronic Arts Com (EA) by $506,313 as Stock Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,292 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 121,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 355,068 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Cloud Gaming Stocks to Buy for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Fourth Video Game ETF Arrives – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Electronic Arts, Roku and Snap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 4,271 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 860 shares. Brant Point Limited Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 43,639 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.35% or 47,885 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,070 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 42,201 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 0.03% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 5,165 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc holds 5,692 shares. Pnc Financial Grp reported 36,533 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horseman Management has invested 0.54% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Provise Mngmt Group Lc has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Logan Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 154,096 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) by 7,415 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.41M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap Inc: Bar Set High Ahead Of Earnings Day – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Adds Frederic F. (Jake) Brace to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(BDRY), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – How To Go “Straight To The Freight” When Betting On Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.