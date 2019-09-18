Investment House Has Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $333,423; Stock Value Rose; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holding Increased by Archon Capital Management Llc

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 157,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 183,174 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,528 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $234.16. About 529,834 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SNCR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 17.79% more from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 241,275 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 1.21M shares. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 24,569 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 19,238 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 37,509 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Susquehanna International Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,673 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 33,545 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited. 158,897 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,754 shares to 16,248 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 19,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,835 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.