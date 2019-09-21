Investment House Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.17 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Position in Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS)

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 269,733 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.39 million, up from 263,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00 million shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 21/03/2018 – Sigma Appoints Goldman Sachs to Advise on M&A, Strategy; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 11,692 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,288 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Falls Midday; Goldman Cuts Price Target – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Com Na holds 2,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Service Co Ma has invested 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 1,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl accumulated 2,401 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 10,390 are held by Elkhorn Partners L P. 10,219 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Philadelphia Comm stated it has 97,281 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Garrison Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 8,343 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 151,589 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc. 148 were reported by Motco. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 14,962 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 16,111 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares. 158,903 are owned by Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 3.79% or 36,498 shares. Stoneridge Inv reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 58,121 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesley Taft & Assoc Llc reported 120,439 shares stake. Court Place Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,858 shares. Raymond James Na holds 2.08% or 190,898 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company owns 1,321 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockland Tru Communications holds 20,618 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Company holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 207,979 shares. Caprock reported 49,479 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).