Investment House Has Upped Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) Holding By $1.30 Million; MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $515 target in Monday, March 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 27. See MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) latest ratings:

Investment House Llc increased Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) stake by 42.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc acquired 7,415 shares as Constellation Brands Inv (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Investment House Llc holds 24,840 shares with $4.36 million value, up from 17,425 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inv now has $39.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 353,165 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Management reported 37,519 shares. Invest House Llc invested 0.47% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 61,136 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys reported 29,345 shares. Brookmont Management has 1,508 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,806 shares. Security Natl holds 0.25% or 4,445 shares. Capital Invsts invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2.03M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Kbc Nv holds 223,816 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 80,291 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 2.37M shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 39,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was sold by FROMBERG BARRY A.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $162 target.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $32.36 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.