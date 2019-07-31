Investment House Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.24 Million; Polar Securities Has Decreased Trimble (TRMB) Position as Share Value Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 846,376 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Trimble Siteworks Software Adds Full GNSS Tilt Compensation and Android Support – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) CEO Steve Berglund on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trimble Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronics Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: ROG, GDI & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 25,691 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.14% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 67,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 343,915 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 1,130 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 107,087 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 61 shares. Blair William Il has 0.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 451,588 shares. 103 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 1.12 million were reported by Charles Schwab Management Incorporated. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.08% or 410,408 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 55,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $18.16 million activity. Shares for $3.23 million were sold by JOHANSSON ULF J on Friday, February 8. FOSBURGH BRYN also sold $526,893 worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.