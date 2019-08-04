Investment House Has Raised Stake in Facebook (FB); As Dillards (DDS) Stock Rose, Euclidean Technologies Management Cut Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 12,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 18,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 401,901 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,391 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru holds 178,938 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,113 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3.52% stake. Cortland Advisers Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 387,074 shares. 72,903 are owned by Ls Advsrs Llc. Altfest L J owns 22,611 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Rockland Tru Communication invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc holds 58,769 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.43% or 3.22M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Bandera Prtnrs Llc holds 73,150 shares or 7.55% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 19,340 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blume Capital Management has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,460 shares.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.