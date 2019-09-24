Investment House Has Raised Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $333,423; Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Holding in Fireeye (FEYE) by $700,000

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 1.19M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,528 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 942,209 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 147,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 19,286 shares to 93,835 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,035 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.