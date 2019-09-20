Investment House Has Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Target (TGT) Had 7 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 4.96% above currents $107.87 stock price. Target had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

Investment House Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment House Llc acquired 1,431 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)'s stock rose 3.63%. The Investment House Llc holds 8,528 shares with $1.99M value, up from 7,097 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $43.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.21M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 2.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $55.58 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Investment House Llc decreased Hp Inc stake by 41,815 shares to 178,650 valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 19,286 shares and now owns 93,835 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million.