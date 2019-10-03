Investment House Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Shorts Lowered By 5.98%

Investment House Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment House Llc acquired 5,945 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Investment House Llc holds 269,733 shares with $53.39M value, up from 263,788 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $975.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $215.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) had a decrease of 5.98% in short interest. HA’s SI was 5.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.98% from 5.35 million shares previously. With 706,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA)’s short sellers to cover HA’s short positions. The SI to Hawaiian Holdings Inc’s float is 10.7%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 46,485 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES YR CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 7.0%, SAW UP 5.0% TO UP 8.0%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ASMS 4.73 BLN VS 4.52 BLN; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY RPMS 4.03 BLN, UP 6.1 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Economic Fuel Cost $1.96 Per Gallon; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA)

Investment House Llc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 2,526 shares to 5,035 valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,554 shares and now owns 3,339 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 5.88% above currents $215.85 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 8.86% above currents $25.72 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.75 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

