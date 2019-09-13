Investment House Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Stifel Financial Cut Southern Co (SO) Stake By $3.70 Million

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 67,353 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 1.86M shares with $102.67 million value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Investment House Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 8.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment House Llc sold 10,045 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Investment House Llc holds 112,762 shares with $19.11 million value, down from 122,807 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $468.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $179.83. About 4.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Stifel Financial Corp increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 72,268 shares to 618,020 valued at $181.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 10,248 shares and now owns 42,073 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is 0.03% above currents $59.98 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.63 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alberta Invest reported 0.01% stake. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 11,801 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 169,364 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va invested 3.45% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Motco holds 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 11,847 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok holds 250,619 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Inc Pa invested in 0.05% or 7,623 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept holds 0.27% or 11,919 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 741,311 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 4,091 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South State has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Element Capital Management Limited Company has 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 60,953 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech And Management has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investment House Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,871 shares to 62,805 valued at $7.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,980 shares and now owns 26,480 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.85 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 25.87% above currents $179.83 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23300 target in Friday, September 6 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”.