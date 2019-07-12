Investment House Has Lifted Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $638,650; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14M are owned by Everett Harris & Ca. First City Capital Mngmt holds 4,264 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,636 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 713,712 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 86,295 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 9,156 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Group holds 2.75M shares. Pacific Global Invest Co invested in 1.86% or 75,831 shares. Lafayette stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peninsula Asset Mngmt invested in 4,240 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 338,910 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation reported 39,423 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Disney Will Crush Netflix And Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney sets dates for second ‘Star Wars’ land attraction – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Limited Liability Company reported 2.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 272,790 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.18% or 8,450 shares. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 46,322 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,750 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 389,326 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 0.5% or 20,650 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc reported 7,826 shares. British Columbia has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 236,771 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 423,915 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 73,502 shares. Mairs & holds 0.02% or 37,184 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And invested in 0.24% or 24,100 shares. 2.75M are held by Nomura Asset Management Limited.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.