Investment House Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $2.70 Million; Share Price Declined; Robinson Capital Management Has Lifted Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Position by $360,736; Shares Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 18.35M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 90,331 shares traded or 25.50% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares to 110,354 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM).

