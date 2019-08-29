Investment House Has Decreased Stake in Waters (WAT) by $312,495; Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $1.02 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 125,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 149,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 1.60 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK: FURTHER SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES EXPECTED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 75 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Earnings Impacted by FX Effects — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Profit and Revenue Falls, Backs Guidance; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES, EST. 1.97B; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA APPROVED IN CANADA AS FIRST INHALER FOR LONG-TERM, ONCE DAILY TREATMENT OF CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q REV. 7.49B RUPEES

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 26,391 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, down from 27,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210. About 193,180 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.04B for 12.71 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).