Investment House Has Decreased By $400,050 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (CPAC) Shorts Up By 18.03%

Investment House Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 50.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc sold 1,050 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Investment House Llc holds 1,020 shares with $389,000 value, down from 2,070 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $352.6. About 3.82M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:CPAC) had an increase of 18.03% in short interest. CPAC’s SI was 14,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.03% from 12,200 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:CPAC)’s short sellers to cover CPAC’s short positions. The SI to Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 217 shares traded. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Amarillo Bank has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 2,322 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Service reported 15,797 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 8,793 shares. Capital stated it has 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,308 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 45,719 shares. 57,449 are owned by Whittier Communication Of Nevada. Cna Financial reported 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cannell Peter B And Co owns 3,050 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73,622 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Co owns 6,088 shares. B T Dba Alpha holds 4,004 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP stated it has 61,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.70 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investment House Llc increased Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ) stake by 7,415 shares to 24,840 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 43,754 shares and now owns 52,934 shares. Ishares Tr (IBB) was raised too.

