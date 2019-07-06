Investment House Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS (NIHK) Shorts Up By 240%

Investment House Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 28.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc sold 6,856 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Investment House Llc holds 16,985 shares with $4.00 million value, down from 23,841 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $275.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:NIHK) had an increase of 240% in short interest. NIHK’s SI was 35,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 240% from 10,500 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VIDEO RIVER NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:NIHK)’s short sellers to cover NIHK’s short positions. It closed at $0.0017 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Unusual Put-Skew on Mastercard Despite Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 1. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. Shares for $4.04M were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust holds 3,619 shares. Wheatland Advisors has invested 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waters Parkerson Llc reported 1,110 shares stake. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenmede Tru Na has 844,408 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Mig Cap accumulated 202,975 shares or 6.48% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 564,723 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 9,568 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.59% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 623,321 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 12 shares. Wafra has 0.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,530 shares.