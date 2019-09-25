Investment House Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.32 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Costar Group (CSGP) by $74.79 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.76M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $595.06. About 291,830 shares traded or 11.72% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.77 million, down from 18,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.13% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% or 16,716 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 57,405 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bamco Ny reported 2.42 million shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0.04% or 8,931 shares. Fdx has 3,291 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bb&T Securities Llc owns 1,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 2,934 shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested in 980 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors reported 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 12,015 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 890,465 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $160.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 6.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,367 shares to 328,790 shares, valued at $44.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.