Investment House Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,142 shares to 19,020 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,464 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 34,516 shares. 202,602 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Viking Global Investors Lp has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Company has 38,006 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 40,000 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Limited Co reported 9,108 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ally Financial stated it has 80,000 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Allen Ops Lc holds 0.25% or 3,624 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,750 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 318,221 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Johns Inv Management has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alyeska Inv Grp LP has 279,111 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 95,800 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 263,313 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,087 shares. Inr Advisory Ser Limited Liability owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Svcs Corporation holds 33,152 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 3.07% or 9.17 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Cap Retail Bank Tx reported 4,114 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 551,246 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 32,007 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Lp has 3,730 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd holds 4,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 5.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,200 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associates holds 4.88% or 96,593 shares. Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3.83M shares.

