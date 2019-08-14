Investment House Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position; Caredx (CDNA) Shorts Up By 14.03%

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) had an increase of 14.03% in short interest. CDNA’s SI was 3.09 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.03% from 2.71 million shares previously. With 775,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s short sellers to cover CDNA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 139,316 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Inc accumulated 0.79% or 11,830 shares. Winfield Assocs invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Tru holds 4,159 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 458,065 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company holds 16.77% or 487,385 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,586 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 4,044 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Limited Com has 2.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Assets Investment Management Lc has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 259,197 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Community Financial Bank Na owns 420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Washington invested in 0.04% or 500 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,000 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Investment House Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 6,856 shares to 16,985 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 10,950 shares and now owns 193,122 shares. Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 22 with "Strong Buy". The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with "Hold" on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Raymond James has "Buy" rating and $38 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with "Strong Buy". The stock has "Buy" rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CareDx, Inc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 137,400 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Group Incorporated Inc reported 37,600 shares. Invesco reported 411,079 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2,511 shares. G2 Invest Partners Mgmt Llc reported 44,589 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 90,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability holds 7.52% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.09M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 3,325 shares. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,779 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 82,048 shares. Moreover, American Century Inc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Street holds 1.84 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 2.27 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 13,349 shares.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CareDx and Olerup. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test , a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.