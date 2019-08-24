Investment House Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake; Jack In The Box (JACK)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Investment House Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment House Llc acquired 13,508 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Investment House Llc holds 256,584 shares with $42.77 million value, up from 243,076 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 24/04/2018 – Facebook has admitted that 87 million users’ profiles were shared with Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections

Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 105 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 81 sold and trimmed equity positions in Jack In The Box Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 27.18 million shares, down from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jack In The Box Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 62 Increased: 63 New Position: 42.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 7.62% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. for 1.60 million shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 932,132 shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 5.91% invested in the company for 309,959 shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.04% in the stock. Freshford Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 228,458 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt holds 3,212 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 1 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 195,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 545,802 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Sunbelt invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 340,960 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And holds 3.16M shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. 47,879 are held by Parsec Financial Mgmt. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps invested in 32,622 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 53,691 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Inc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.15% or 560,431 shares. 84,881 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Company Lta.

