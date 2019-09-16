Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding By $5.97 Million; Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Shorts Down By 1.81%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) had a decrease of 1.81% in short interest. AVXL’s SI was 4.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.81% from 4.13 million shares previously. With 501,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s short sellers to cover AVXL’s short positions. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.1699 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0899. About 548,420 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has declined 11.11% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AVXL News: 17/04/2018 – AVXL PHASE 2 STUDY IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DEMENTIA; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/03/2018 Anavex Life Sciences to Present New Preclinical Data at the 20th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT); 17/04/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences to lnitiate Phase 2 Study of ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Provides Clinical Study Update for ANAVEX®2-73 in Rett Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences to Initiate Phase 2 Study of ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Provides Clinical Study Up; 22/04/2018 – DJ Anavex Life Sciences Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVXL); 17/04/2018 – ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP – PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANAVEX 2-73 IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DEMENTIA (PDD) IN H2 2018; 08/03/2018 – ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP – APPOINTED CLAUS VAN DER VELDEN, PHD TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY OF ANAVEX®2-73; 17/04/2018 – ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDY OF ANAVEX®2-73 IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DEMENTIA AND PROVIDES CLINICAL STUDY UPDATE FOR ANAVEX®2-73 IN RETT SYNDROME

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) stake by 56.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 97,905 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 271,587 shares with $16.67 million value, up from 173,682 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc now has $2.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 138,494 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company has market cap of $162.69 million. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain.

Among 2 analysts covering Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AVXL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1000 lowest target. $13’s average target is 320.73% above currents $3.0899 stock price. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since June 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) stake by 247,728 shares to 523,820 valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 375,994 shares and now owns 663,508 shares. Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) was reduced too.

