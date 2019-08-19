Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by $1.12 Million; Premier Asset Managment Lowered Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $557,460 as Stock Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 24,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 25,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $495.5. About 986,395 shares traded or 46.25% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 25,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 633,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50M, up from 607,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 465,775 shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Management Lp stated it has 125,000 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 40,617 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Citigroup accumulated 0.07% or 121,184 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 344,672 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt has invested 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Yhb Investment holds 1.01% or 11,271 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 26,891 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.11% or 1,343 shares. 935,430 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 21,197 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Tru owns 108 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.49 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares to 71,568 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,019 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Llc holds 2,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.27% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 256 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 11,376 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 18,359 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Stifel Financial owns 8,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 25,485 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 43,167 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nordea Management Ab invested in 0.01% or 104,842 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Asset Mgmt One Communications holds 118,678 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 0.1% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 54,893 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,066 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).