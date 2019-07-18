Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Its Extended Stay America (STAY) Position by $6.25 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America (STAY) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 367,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 397,815 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 226,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 248,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 16.08 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 70,827 shares to 740,291 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

