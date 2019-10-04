Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Its Belden (BDC) Holding by $307,921; Market Value Declined; As Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 678.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 111,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The hedge fund held 128,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 16,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 286,278 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – IF SANDOZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL BY A CERTAIN DATE, SANDOZ MAY LAUNCH GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME ON JULY 15, 2021, OR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Sandoz Will Pay a Royalty on Sales of Generic Version of Feraheme to AMAG; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 22/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line; 02/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints J. Alan Butcher as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 09/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 18 Days; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $146.4M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 5,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 492,372 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.33 million, up from 487,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 273,800 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13

More notable recent AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Acquires Orphan Drug Candidate for Treatment of Severe Preeclampsia – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Nasdaq:AMAG – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMAG Pharma down 16% premarket on Q2 revenue miss, guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAG up, Palatin down with decision on ‘female Viagra’ looming – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Members to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $9.70 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Tuesday, June 25. The insider Camber Capital Management LP bought $3.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.06% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,616 shares. 130,445 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. 127,508 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd. 209,900 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited owns 0.05% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 790,424 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,432 shares. Spark Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 273,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 691,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Lc accumulated 125,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Art Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 20,021 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 19,900 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Market Vectors Tr Russia Etf by 819,030 shares to 483,374 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8,937 shares to 266,763 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Compelling 9.1% Yield; Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs BDC: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BIZD: Attractive 9% Yield, But Widening Credit Spreads A Risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 298,532 shares. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 29,338 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.83 million shares. 76,225 are held by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 24,211 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,443 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 3,544 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 22,946 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 2,600 shares stake. Southernsun Asset Ltd holds 1.98% or 431,450 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Aperio Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 8,842 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $36,368 activity.