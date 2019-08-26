Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Sector Gamma As Increased Holding

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.81M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 3.68 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 130,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 709,813 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 579,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 4,474 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTB); 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 30/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes Scholarship, Centennial Scholarships

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 788,623 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Co. Intl accumulated 38,259 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 125,843 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 0% or 56 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Citigroup holds 0% or 29,391 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 77,551 shares. Horrell Management reported 0.48% stake. 264,675 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. First Mercantile invested in 0.03% or 3,930 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 46,899 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75,151 shares to 261,293 shares, valued at $22.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,397 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 107.62 million shares stake. 66,900 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd. Aspen Inv accumulated 0.35% or 10,476 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 7,211 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 271,766 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 870 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Com reported 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 56,277 shares. Underhill Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Drexel Morgan And Co holds 0.39% or 9,298 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated owns 166,470 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has 176,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability Com has 5,139 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.