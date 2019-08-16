Investment Counselors Of Maryland Stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Has Raised by $789,087 as Stock Price Declined; As Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Valuation Declined, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed by $2.18 Million Its Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 20,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 506,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 486,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 55,183 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 155,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 513,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 669,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 33,196 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,232 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).