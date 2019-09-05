Investment Counselors Of Maryland Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) Lowered as Stock Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Increased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $4.87 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 41,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 884,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.36M, up from 843,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 13.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 32,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 279,344 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 311,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 87,397 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 40,527 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 205,518 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 93,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.3% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 111,808 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 94 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 45,476 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Health Banks on Health Care Benefit Prospects Amid Woes – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NuVasive Stock Gained 14% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphatec Announces Favorable Judgment in NuVasive v. Miles Lawsuit – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$55.78, Is It Time To Put NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for NuVasive (NUVA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Earthstone Energy Inc by 47,374 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.23M for 28.77 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Management Llc invested 9.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Financial owns 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,392 shares. 10.91 million were reported by Td Asset Mngmt. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 68,944 shares. 42,119 were reported by Cwh Cap. Company Of Toledo Na Oh has 137,495 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 3.74M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0.32% or 28,324 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny owns 9,165 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,540 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 60,518 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 3.69% or 628,998 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 38,032 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,660 shares. 643 are held by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc Com by 7,530 shares to 36,965 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).