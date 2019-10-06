Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Holding in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) by $4.58 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 169,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 405,430 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 235,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.54M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 112,455 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.