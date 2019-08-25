Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Position by $775,542; Covey Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Dollar General (DG) as Stock Value Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 40,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 991,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 177,994 shares traded or 36.37% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,038 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

