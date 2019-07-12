Investment Counselors Of Maryland Position in Homestreet (HMST) Has Lowered by $301,938; Spark Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI) by $3.59 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 149.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 598,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 401,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 1.26M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 78,681 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 08/03/2018 – BLUE LION SAYS HOMESTREET NOTICE COMPLIED WITH REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET – AS INITIALLY STATED, PROPOSALS, NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED BY AFFILIATE OF BLUE LION “FAILED TO MEET REQUIREMENTS” LISTED IN CO’S BYLAWS; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Filed Notice of Closure with FDIC for Richland and Selah, Washington, Retail Branches; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET:BLUE LION DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS WILL BE DISREGARDED; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS IN APRIL RESULTED IN HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 86 FTE AND DECREASE IN NON-PERSONNEL RELATED EXPENSES; 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet Cut Jobs in April; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 56,555 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 184,793 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 24,761 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has 102,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 47,612 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 41,643 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 16,470 shares. Stieven Limited Partnership holds 220,695 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 8,428 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 23,388 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 328,332 shares. New York-based Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 29,588 shares to 771,548 shares, valued at $28.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HMST’s profit will be $14.29M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $261,590 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Cavanaugh Sandra A bought $143,350. Shares for $56,740 were bought by Ruh Mark R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 127,814 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 192,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Restructuring Capital Associate Lp owns 1.20 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 141,742 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). First LP stated it has 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 900,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 10,296 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 75,729 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 273,097 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Co owns 12,000 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.