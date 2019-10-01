Investment Counselors Of Maryland Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Upped by $5.71 Million; Ntv Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $781,650 as Valuation Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 571,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 859,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 50,437 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Rev $105.8M; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 8.90M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash hoard has more than doubled in two years; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 14/04/2018 – Cambridge University Pushes Back Against Facebook Scrutiny of Research Apps

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scott Selber reported 1.78% stake. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 15.79 million shares or 8.77% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd holds 45,659 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.24% stake. Signaturefd Lc owns 19,266 shares. 264,458 are owned by Hartwell J M Partnership. Associated Banc stated it has 81,877 shares. Zweig invested in 1.99% or 108,764 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 416,572 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centre Asset Mngmt Llc owns 81,319 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shufro Rose Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,049 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 14,600 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,000 shares to 64,212 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.