Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lowered By $3.45 Million Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding; Advance Auto Parts Has 0.98 Sentiment

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 197 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 202 decreased and sold their equity positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 68.39 million shares, down from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 151 Increased: 131 New Position: 66.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 526,038 shares with $31.49M value, down from 584,520 last quarter. Verint Systems Inc now has $3.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 443,040 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) stake by 13,664 shares to 343,114 valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stake by 46,738 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP has 225,481 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 263,926 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.53% or 526,038 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Huntington Comml Bank reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 3.43% or 177,250 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 8,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 23,930 shares. At National Bank holds 6,720 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Seizert Lc has 28,497 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.14 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.71 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

