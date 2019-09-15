Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding; Ralph Lauren (RL) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 171 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 163 sold and decreased stakes in Ralph Lauren Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 49.01 million shares, down from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 125 Increased: 110 New Position: 61.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 13.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 83,215 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 704,096 shares with $21.88 million value, up from 620,881 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 457,464 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 17.12% above currents $35.29 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,680 were accumulated by Green Square Lc. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 12,993 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Paloma Partners Management invested in 7,230 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 4,459 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 148,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 2,189 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 148,665 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 15,161 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 20,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 141,284 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 35,950 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) stake by 155,336 shares to 197,956 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 12,118 shares and now owns 395,245 shares. Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was reduced too.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 18.84 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 5.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.26 per share. RL’s profit will be $184.57M for 10.70 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.03% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 652,273 shares. Centre Asset Management Llc owns 65,350 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has 1.71% invested in the company for 68,243 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.92% in the stock. Cognios Capital Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,298 shares.