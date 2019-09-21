Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Its Stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by $2.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 83,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 704,096 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, up from 620,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 390,213 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COURT HAS NOT YET RULED ON THE NET AMOUNT THAT WILL BE AWARDED TO THE FAMILY; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINE TREASURY MINISTER TO MEET IMF’S WERNER 230PM DC TIME; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 12,200 shares to 282,200 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,313 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 247,114 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd reported 22,193 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 620 shares or 0% of the stock. Jolley Asset Limited Liability reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 847,032 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability owns 65,045 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & Company Incorporated invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,663 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 405,800 shares. Investec Asset North America owns 26,691 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 975,670 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ar Asset invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.36% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 33,516 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability reported 148,665 shares stake. Fmr Limited Co reported 74 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 340,585 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Optimum Inv Advisors owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 48,232 shares. Prudential has 29,901 shares. Amg Funds Limited Com owns 24,983 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 75,245 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has 1.2% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 292,192 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Principal Gru, Iowa-based fund reported 243,139 shares.

