Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Its Holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) by $669,042; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Upped Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 21,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 551,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, up from 529,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 160,330 shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 559,376 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.25 million, up from 553,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 71,378 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $102.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 33,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,668 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares to 284,232 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

