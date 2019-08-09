Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted By $925,344 Its Netscout Systems (NTCT) Holding; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Sentiment Is 2.67

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 33,048 shares as Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 833,268 shares with $23.39 million value, up from 800,220 last quarter. Netscout Systems Inc now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 307,785 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netscout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) CEO Anil Singhal on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 32,123 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,721 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 98,407 shares. Assetmark invested in 23 shares. Amp Capital Invsts has 26,460 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 896,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 6,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 4.32 million shares. Washington Capital Management invested in 20,400 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 833,268 shares stake.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $179.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen In termediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund declares $0.0315 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Three Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchange – Business Wire” on February 26, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.