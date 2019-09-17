Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increases Stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hendley & Co Raised Its Stake by $586,397 as Stock Value Rose

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 6,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 640,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.57 million, up from 633,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 286,105 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 8,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 84,281 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited reported 2.1% stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ameriprise holds 694,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 65 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 11,633 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 43,600 shares. 98,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Putnam Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 86,300 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) to Hold Inaugural Summit – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 375,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,508 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Trust accumulated 161,705 shares or 2.15% of the stock. 976,342 were reported by Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Llc. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.72 million shares. Loudon Invest Management Lc holds 4.47% or 39,340 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs holds 6.63M shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C accumulated 52,060 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc reported 22,172 shares stake. Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,653 shares. 28,218 were reported by Somerset Group Limited Com. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 6.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Inc owns 3,323 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 400,566 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,096 shares to 32,629 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.