Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increases Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO); As Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Valuation Declined, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Stake by $388,590

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 47,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 154,168 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84 million shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,344 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 47,781 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd stated it has 41,500 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 70,000 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Pnc Fin Ser Grp invested in 0% or 14,208 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 11,126 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 37,500 shares. Ls Invest invested in 8,368 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 410,080 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 453,604 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 60,818 shares. 330,077 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Advisors Asset holds 0% or 2,703 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

