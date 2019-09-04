Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increases Holding in Benchmark Electronics (BHE); Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding Held by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 36,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 920,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, up from 883,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 219,589 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 1.67 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31. 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 were bought by Shaheen Gabriel on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc stated it has 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,540 shares. Paragon Ltd stated it has 8,445 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bogle Invest Management LP De reported 31,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,500 shares stake. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,458 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 11,078 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 33,994 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 41,539 are owned by Utah Retirement. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 155,862 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

