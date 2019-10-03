Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Stake By $314,180; Halliburton Co Has 0.83 Sentiment

Halliburton Co (HAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 269 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 323 reduced and sold holdings in Halliburton Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 656.87 million shares, up from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Halliburton Co in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 104 Reduced: 219 Increased: 201 New Position: 68.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 6,830 shares as Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 640,225 shares with $29.57 million value, up from 633,395 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust Inc now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 64,205 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 6.12% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company for 107,931 shares. Covalent Partners Llc owns 134,000 shares or 5.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has 3.65% invested in the company for 87,201 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Sanders Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23.93 million shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: TD Ameritrade, Halliburton and Facebook – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 1.53 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 187,853 shares to 338,185 valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 8,257 shares and now owns 378,205 shares. Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.03% or 122,779 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Citadel Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 665,700 shares. Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 6,400 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 158,043 shares. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 38,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Management Company Limited Partnership stated it has 943,955 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 27,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 74,525 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 18,871 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 65,595 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 34,808 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 21,124 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 5,309 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. 1,100 shares valued at $50,050 were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M on Monday, August 5.