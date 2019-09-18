Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stake by $5.97 Million as Stock Price Declined; Papp L Roy & Associates Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $804,933 as Share Value Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 97,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 271,587 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.67 million, up from 173,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 74,070 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 70,229 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 64,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 397,575 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 187,853 shares to 338,185 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold TCBI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation reported 271,587 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 28,741 shares. 485,959 were reported by Nomura. Blackrock holds 4.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,853 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 27,796 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma invested in 0.01% or 290,674 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.08% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc reported 18,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 83,154 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 236,433 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,890 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 80,315 shares. Daiwa Group accumulated 6,688 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Creative Planning has 8,247 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 226,057 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Synovus Financial stated it has 1,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connable Office invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stifel Fin owns 149,033 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,136 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Patten Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 1,421 shares. 3,800 are owned by Birchview Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 13,869 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 16,684 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.