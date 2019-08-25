Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Belden (BDC) Stake; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 52 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold stakes in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 53.00 million shares, down from 54.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Belden Inc (BDC) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 18,797 shares as Belden Inc (BDC)’s stock declined 21.98%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 487,153 shares with $26.16M value, up from 468,356 last quarter. Belden Inc now has $2.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 451,729 shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 30/03/2018 – Belden Showcases Behind-the-Scenes Connectivity that Brings Technology to Life at NAB 2018; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $36,368 activity. $36,368 worth of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was bought by Kulmaczewski Leo on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

It closed at $14.31 lastly. It is up 9.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.