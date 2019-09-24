Investment Counselors Of Maryland Holding in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Bbt Capital Management Boosted Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $304,116; Shares Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 596,931 shares traded or 34.01% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 6,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 640,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.57 million, up from 633,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 353,960 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 0% or 2,764 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 22,086 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 123 shares. 17,630 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 24,444 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 44,414 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.65% or 10.35 million shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,043 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 42,457 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 0.01% or 980,828 shares. 53,359 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 115,341 shares.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NCMI, Standard General in deal to add board member – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Announces Andrew J. England Steps Down as CEO; Clifford E. Marks Appointed Interim CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

