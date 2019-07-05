Investment Counselors Of Maryland Holding in Cbiz (CBZ) Upped by $785,380; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Cut Its Position

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,937 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, up from 956,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 59,523 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 55,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,626 shares to 97,020 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 13,435 shares. Alpine Woods Investors holds 0.33% or 18,736 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 157,901 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Co. Prio Wealth LP has invested 3.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone has 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,383 shares. Brookmont Capital Management reported 47,032 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Ltd Liability holds 3.23% or 110,063 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr stated it has 215,567 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 1.47% or 28,973 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares to 279,344 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $306,666 activity.

