Investment Counselors Of Maryland Holding in Brady Cl A (BRC) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Logmein (LOGM) Share Price Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Its Holding by $7.53 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 205,839 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 167,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,341 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 498,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 175,176 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares to 339,083 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 14,124 shares to 432,267 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 31,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdi (NASDAQ:BPFH).

